Segantii Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Position in Bhp Group LTD (BHP) by $13.94 Million; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 63.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 6,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,428 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 9,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 1008.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 258,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 283,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47 million, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 1.86 million shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Cuts FY Iron-Ore Output Guidance to 236-238M Tons; 08/03/2018 – BHP CONTINUES TO SEE STRONG FUTURE POTASH DEMAND GROWTH: CFO; 20/04/2018 – BHP CONFIRMS BRAZIL COURT GIVES 2-MO. EXTENSION TO REACH DEAL; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES LONG-TERM ADVANTAGE FOR HIGHER QUALITY RAW MATERIALS; 05/03/2018 – NEW TERMS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL PROJECTS WILL INCLUDE LESS SUNKEN COSTS, SMALLER MANDATORY EXPLORATION PROGRAM -PEMEX CEO; 08/03/2018 – Sky News: Shell and Blackstone join forces to fuel $10bn BHP shale bid; 09/05/2018 – BHP’S SPENCE UNION WEIGHS COMPANY’S EARLY WAGE TALKS INVITATION; 17/04/2018 – NICKEL ENTERING PROLONGED PERIOD OF UNDERSUPPLY: BHP’S HAEGEL; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS SECURED OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 10% OF SCARBOROUGH; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Tech Grilled On Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron ore prices fall on Chinese regulation concerns – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Base Metals Weekly Round-Up: Nickel Takes the Lead – Investing News Network” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Estimating The Fair Value Of BHP Group (ASX:BHP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 847,035 shares to 307,965 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 340,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,087 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17,326 shares to 71,186 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,002 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

