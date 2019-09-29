Segantii Capital Management LTD Increases Holding in Kt (KT); Liberty Capital Management Boosted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $1.24 Million; Stock Price Declined

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 38,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 77,559 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 38,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 552.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 3.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 4.21 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.14M, up from 645,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 356,862 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 1.28 million shares to 3.74 million shares, valued at $56.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 259,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,510 shares, and cut its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

