Segantii Capital Management LTD Increases Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Scharf Investments Decreased Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding by $34.04 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 324,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.53 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $93.63. About 357,955 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 488.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 134,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 161,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $167.09. About 16.35 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Finance Associate holds 2,786 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 11,325 were reported by Arga Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability reported 111,171 shares stake. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 10,034 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 347,099 shares stake. Jackson Square Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 3.79% or 6.60M shares. Rech Global holds 830,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited stated it has 31,249 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 526,122 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 2.32 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gluskin Sheff has 34,462 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 3,090 shares or 0% of the stock.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 25,468 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $132.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 113,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.83M for 26.01 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.