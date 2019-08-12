Segantii Capital Management LTD Increased Its Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Stake; Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Royal Mail Plc (LON:RMG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Royal Mail Plc had 21 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) on Friday, May 24 to “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 250 target in Wednesday, May 22 report. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, May 29. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell”. Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) rating on Friday, May 24. Liberum Capital has “Hold” rating and GBX 185 target. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Monday, June 3 report. The stock of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 7 by HSBC. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Monday, April 1. Societe Generale upgraded Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) on Friday, June 14 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by JP Morgan. See Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Upgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 235.00 New Target: GBX 208.00 Upgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 320.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 300.00 New Target: GBX 216.00 Downgrade

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) stake by 1008.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired 258,200 shares as Bhp Group Ltd (BHP)’s stock rose 5.80%. The Segantii Capital Management Ltd holds 283,800 shares with $15.47 million value, up from 25,600 last quarter. Bhp Group Ltd now has $124.97B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.98. About 2.14M shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 26/04/2018 – BHP AND ESCONDIDA UNION END ANTICIPATED TALKS WITH NO ACCORD; 19/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$23.00 FROM A$22.00; RATING REDUCE; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Sees FY Petroleum Output at Upper End of 180-190M BoE Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 20/03/2018 – BHP IRON ORE PRESIDENT EDGAR BASTO SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1739.75P FROM 1610.37P; 17/04/2018 – NICKEL-RICH EV BATTERIES SEEN PREFERRED FOR NEXT 10-15 YRS: BHP; 08/03/2018 – Britain’s FTSE inches up in choppy trade; miners fall; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Estimating The Fair Value Of BHP Group (ASX:BHP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP: A Golden Opportunity On An Outstanding Performer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BHP to invest $283M in Ruby gas – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Anheuser-Busch, Arch Coal, BHP, Cars.com, Cigna, FireEye, Ford, 3M, Northrop Grumman, Take-Two, T-Mobile and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BHP to start nickel sulfate production, eyeing EV market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased Pinduoduo Inc stake by 847,035 shares to 307,965 valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pivotal Software Inc stake by 292,000 shares and now owns 8,000 shares. United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) was reduced too.

More recent Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Royal Mail plc’s (LON:RMG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 0.91% or GBX 1.9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 207.1. About 241,351 shares traded. Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Royal Mail plc operates as an universal postal service well-known provider in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The company has market cap of 2.07 billion GBP. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It has a 11.83 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and creates and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.