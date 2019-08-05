Segantii Capital Management LTD Holding In Wipro LTD (WIT) Was Upped; As Danaher (DHR) Share Value Rose, Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Upped Position by $5.28 Million

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 4.64 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611.91 million, up from 4.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $136.45. About 322,161 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 986.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 6.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 7.69 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37 million, up from 708,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 112,316 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – UNITS INCLUDE WIPRO TECHNOLOGIES AUSTRIA, WIPRO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AUSTRIA, NEWLOGIC TECHNOLOGIES SARL, APPIRIO INDIA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – WIPRO, STATE BANK OF INDIA COMMIT TO GLOBAL EV FLEETS BY 2030; 07/04/2018 – The New Indian Express: IT Major, Wipro has sold 63 per cent of its stake in Wipro Airport IT to Antariksh Softtech in a Rs; 30/04/2018 – Wipro Expands Science Education Fellowship Program for US School Teachers; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS TO DIVEST HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES BUSINESS TO ENSONO FOR $405 MLN; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO AGREES TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS TO ENSONO; 15/03/2018 – Activist hedge fund Elliott purchases Wipro stake; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS AS PART OF AGREEMENT, WIPRO WILL MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT OF $55 MLN IN ENSONO’S COMBINED ENTITY; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO SAYS ONE OF ITS TELECOM CLIENTS FILED FOR INSOLVENCY

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.02 million shares to 497,313 shares, valued at $52.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 663,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.