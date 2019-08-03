Segantii Capital Management LTD Holding in United Microelectronics (UMC) Has Lowered by $340,000; Venbio Select Advisor Has Lowered Its Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stake by $68.30 Million as Share Price Rose

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 935,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 3.86M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283.12 million, down from 4.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.11% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 738,032 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.07. About 591,864 shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 20.73% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q NET INCOME NT$3.4B, EST. NT$701.6M; 26/04/2018 – UMC Files Form 20-F for 2017 with US Securities and Exchange Commission; 09/03/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for February 2018; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.7 PCT Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q EPS 4.8c; 10/04/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$3.40B Vs NT$2.29B; 16/05/2018 – MOLECULIN TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS AT UMC SOUTHWEST CANCER CENTER; 25/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS BOARD APPROVES CAPITAL BUDGET EXECUTION OF T$3.4 BLN; 12/04/2018 – UMC SAYS SHARE BUYBACK WORTH T$339.04 MLN

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 134,296 shares to 161,796 shares, valued at $29.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 258,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.21 EPS, down 28.72% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-1.17 actual EPS reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.42% negative EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $194.72 million activity. On Wednesday, July 17 the insider Boxer Capital – LLC sold $71.27 million. The insider venBio Select Advisor LLC sold $18.64M.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 600,000 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $50.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Com Na owns 840 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. D E Shaw holds 3,763 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Ltd invested in 223,630 shares. Alps Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 82,434 shares. Artal Group Incorporated has invested 0.52% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). 1,000 were reported by Sarissa Cap Mgmt L P. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Voya Investment Limited Liability Company reported 8,542 shares stake. Hap Trading Lc has 0.09% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 14,351 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 149,527 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 279,640 shares. Tekla Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,314 shares. United Automobile Association reported 7,164 shares or 0% of all its holdings.