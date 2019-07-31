Segantii Capital Management LTD Holding in Dish Network (DISH) Trimmed as Stock Rose; Rambus Del (RMBS) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Increased Its Holding by $3.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Rambus Inc Del (RMBS) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 324,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.22 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.57 million, up from 4.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Rambus Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 772,022 shares traded or 42.38% up from the average. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 11.29% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Rev $46.4M; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS – RELIANCE MEMORY FORMED ALONG WITH STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PARTNERS THG VENTURES, WEST SUMMIT CAPITAL, WALDEN INTERNATIONAL & ZHISLAND CAPITAL; 20/03/2018 – Rambus Signs License Agreement for Its DPA Countermeasures to Beijing Tongfang Microelectronics Co., Ltd; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS SAYS A JV IN CHINA, RELIANCE MEMORY, HAS BEEN FORMED TO COMMERCIALIZE RESISTIVE RANDOM ACCESS MEMORY TECHNOLOGY, WITH PARTNER GIGADEVICE; 27/04/2018 – RAMBUS INC SAYS ON APRIL 26, 2018, DECREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SIX DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Rambus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for Jun. 7; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RAMBUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 13C TO 20C; 20/03/2018 – Rambus Signs License Agreement for Its DPA Countermeasures to Beíjing Tongfang Microelectronics Co., Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Rambus Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c-Adj Loss/Shr 13c

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.70% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 8.48 million shares traded or 186.76% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $19,942 activity.

More notable recent Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Orchid Island Capital Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On NIC Inc. (EGOV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Orchid Island Capital Announces July 2019 Monthly Dividend and June 30, 2019 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Visa Will Acquire Payments Portfolio From Rambus – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “36 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RMBS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 100.85 million shares or 21.31% more from 83.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 17,147 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 14,339 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) for 16,362 shares. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 101,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 80,698 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Communications invested 0.01% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Com Incorporated has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Pnc Financial Ser Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 3,640 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 606,509 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Company reported 180,000 shares stake. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 0.03% or 148,722 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank accumulated 11,860 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 509,924 shares to 392,921 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 681,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Calyxt Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,025 were accumulated by Penn Davis Mcfarland. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability Company has 40 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 434,604 shares. 14.49 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Communication. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 16,500 shares. 244,283 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur Com The. Federated Pa invested in 0.03% or 388,199 shares. M&T Retail Bank has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 43,710 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability owns 516,847 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 8,574 shares. Segantii Mngmt Limited holds 60,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 20.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $310.10M for 13.24 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.56 million activity. $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 258,200 shares to 283,800 shares, valued at $15.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 134,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cable firm Charter submitted plan to buy Sprint/T-Mobile assets – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “DISH Network (DISH) to Pay $3.6B for Sprint (S) Spectrum in 3 Years, to Pay $1.4B for Customer Accounts – DJ – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dish in win-win situation even if T-Mobile deal falters – Cowen – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, Dish, T-Mobile, Sprint, Morgan Stanley, Francisco Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 24, 2019.