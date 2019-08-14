Segantii Capital Management LTD Holding in Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Has Increased as Market Valuation Rose; Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Consolidated Investment Group Increased Its Holding by $1.04 Million as Stock Rose

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 1008.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 258,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 283,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47 million, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 1.87M shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 20/04/2018 – BHP CONFIRMS BRAZIL COURT GIVES 2-MO. EXTENSION TO REACH DEAL; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – PETROLEUM CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED AT ABOUT US$1.9 BLN FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 20/03/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses speak at commodities conference; 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES LONG-TERM ADVANTAGE FOR HIGHER QUALITY RAW MATERIALS; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Company Still Focused on Further $2 Bln Productivity Gains; 20/03/2018 – CHINESE STEEL MILL DEMAND FOR HIGH GRADE ORE TO CONTINUE: BHP; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO SAYS MID-TERM OUTLOOK FOR OIL PRICES IS POSITIVE; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton to Leave World Coal Association; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3rd-quarter iron ore output up 8 pct, cuts forecast

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $9.45 during the last trading session, reaching $538.93. About 315,546 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Undercover Yields Up to 8.3% That the Computers Overlooked – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GPMT Named Top 10 REIT at Dividend Channel With 8.89% Yield – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Investing No-Brainer – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why MFA Financial Is a Top 10 REIT Stock With 11.05% Yield (MFA) – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 REIT Stocks to Buy as Fed Lowers Rate in More Than a Decade – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 43,000 shares to 636,933 shares, valued at $29.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,716 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,159 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 69,478 are owned by Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 11,886 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Bb&T Corp has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Echo Street Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.56% or 175,502 shares. 2,116 are held by Fairview Capital Invest Mgmt Ltd. 1832 Asset Management LP reported 351,369 shares. Tobam invested in 0% or 54 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 17,388 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 0.16% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 609,740 shares. Financial Counselors, a Missouri-based fund reported 508 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Assetmark owns 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 32 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 127,880 shares.