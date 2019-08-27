Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Upped Wipro LTD (WIT) Position by $20.96 Million as Share Price Declined; Autus Asset Management Boosted Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position by $1.03 Million

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 19,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 136,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, up from 117,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 2.82 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 986.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 6.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 7.69M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37 million, up from 708,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.715. About 344,220 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – Wipro Sees Divestiture of Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono to Complete After 1; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Divest Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono for USD 405 Million; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO – IMPACT OF THE CLIENT’S INSOLVENCY PETITION WILL REFLECT IN FINANCIAL RESULTS OF CO FOR QTR AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Druva Partners with Wipro to Bring Data Management-as-a-Service for Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ Suite of Offerings; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS DEAL FOR 31.5 MLN RUPEES; 05/04/2018 – WIPRO – MEETING OF BOARD WILL BE HELD OVER APRIL 24-25, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Wipro Will Make Strategic Investment of $55 Million in Ensono’s Combined Entity; 27/03/2018 – WIPRO INTRODUCES TEXAS TECHNOLOGY CENTER IN PLANO; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Transition 8 Data Centers and Over 900 Employees of Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono; 08/03/2018 – Siasat Daily: Wipro chairman Azim Premji quietly donate more to philanthropic causes

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 10,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 340,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,087 shares, and cut its stake in Blackline Inc.

More notable recent Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wipro Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 36% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wipro Collaborates with IISc for Advanced Research and Innovation in Autonomous Systems, Robotics and 5G – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wipro Scores High on LGBT Workplace Equality in 2019 Corporate Equality Index – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 22,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 0.4% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.22 million shares. Wms Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,872 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability Company owns 1.06% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 846,113 shares. Griffin Asset has invested 1.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Baskin Services holds 0.04% or 4,000 shares. Blair William & Il owns 181,874 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc has 18.70M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Eastern Commercial Bank accumulated 27,630 shares. Round Table Services Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 3,897 shares. Provident Trust Communication stated it has 8.69% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Girard holds 0.05% or 4,560 shares. Town Country Commercial Bank Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company holds 40,942 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Montecito Bancorporation Tru accumulated 0.08% or 5,110 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 19,370 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.