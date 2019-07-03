Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake in United Microelectronics (UMC) by $340,000; Winch Advisory Services Decreased Its Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding as Market Value Declined

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 144,763 shares traded. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 25.45% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 09/05/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for April 2018; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Rev $1.29B; 10/04/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for March 2018; 30/04/2018 – SST and UMC Announce Qualification of Embedded SuperFlash® Technology on 40 nm CMOS Process; 11/05/2018 – UMC Electronics FY Net Y1.52B Vs Net Y1.31B; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Umc Electronics 6615.T -2017/18 parent results; 26/04/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$3.40B Vs NT$2.29B; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Net $117M; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q EPS 4.8c; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q NET INCOME NT$3.4B, EST. NT$701.6M

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 4,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 410 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 5,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 7.20 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Limited Co holds 53,937 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Vestor Capital Limited Co has 16,282 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Bogle Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership De invested in 156,564 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Boltwood Cap Management invested in 9,224 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 307,553 shares. M&T Retail Bank owns 1.03M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Tru Of Vermont holds 1.4% or 202,337 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Llc accumulated 40,991 shares. The California-based Aristotle Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.34% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,083 shares. Tdam Usa holds 1.22% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 212,354 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 270,483 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 5,828 were reported by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Incorporated Ma. Welch Gp Limited accumulated 297,807 shares.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc Com by 19,081 shares to 20,497 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Vl Etf.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 8.48 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, ADM, Conoco, FedEx, Fox, Kinder Morgan, Lennar, Micron, Slack, Virtu and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Allergan Is Not The Solution – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. drugmakers institute new round of increases – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb And AbbVie: Pharma Dividend Opportunities With Large Margins Of Safety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Multiple Blockbusters To Treat Humira’s Revenue Declines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.