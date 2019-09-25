Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) by $1.82 Million; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosted Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Position

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 190,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, down from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 946,025 shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Rev $748M; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 700 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 15,394 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.42M, up from 14,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $537.29. About 394,259 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 147,500 shares to 262,500 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ENBL’s profit will be $121.82M for 11.20 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Enable Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.