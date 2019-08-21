Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its United Microelectronics (UMC) Stake by $340,000 as Stock Value Rose; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Rose While Spectrum Management Group Has Upped by $1.47 Million Its Holding

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 137.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 21,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.07. About 610,971 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. It closed at $2.11 lastly. It is down 20.73% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Umc Electronics 6615.T -2017/18 parent results; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q EPS 4.8c; 16/05/2018 – MOLECULIN TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS AT UMC SOUTHWEST CANCER CENTER; 09/03/2018 TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 09/05/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Apr Rev NT$12.41B; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q NET INCOME NT$3.4B, EST. NT$701.6M; 26/04/2018 – UMC Files Form 20-F for 2017 with US Securities and Exchange Commission; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Net $117M; 25/04/2018 – UMC SEES 2Q FOUNDRY CAPACITY UTILIZATION IN MID-90% RANGE; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q GROSS MARGIN +12.4%, EST. +13.3%

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 6.99 million shares to 7.69M shares, valued at $30.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restorbio Inc by 208,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.

More notable recent United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in United Microelectronics Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline â€“ UMC – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “United Microelectronics Corp. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Capital Return Program Wins United Microelectronics An Upgrade From Bernstein – Benzinga” on June 11, 2018. More interesting news about United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Motley Fool” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron: Fundamentals Meet Reality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 9,818 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Co stated it has 37,534 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated has 3,009 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru reported 1,901 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.07% or 1.64 million shares. 1,700 were reported by Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Oakworth Cap Inc invested in 0.04% or 1,445 shares. Pggm holds 366,313 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 3,799 are owned by Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Lc reported 2,378 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 204,953 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Llc reported 5,770 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 96,720 are held by Td Asset. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 966 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.