Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Dish Network (DISH) Stake by $310,000 as Share Value Rose; Brink’s Co. (BCO) Shareholder Ariel Investments Trimmed Its Position by $918,150

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Brink’s Co. (BCO) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 12,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 514,182 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.77M, down from 526,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Brink’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $92.8. About 347,463 shares traded or 19.29% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $800M in New Acquisitions Between Now and the End of 2019; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $50 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OVER 3 YRS TO SUPPORT BRANCH RATIONALIZATION , INTEGRATION OF DUNBAR’S FLEET; 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S $2.40-$2.60; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brink’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCO)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 4.89M shares traded or 73.18% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 50,019 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 1.02 million were accumulated by Invesco Limited. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.01% or 25,507 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 245,218 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 22,227 shares. Assetmark stated it has 308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory holds 0.81% or 558,429 shares. Concourse Capital Mngmt Lc holds 9,420 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 35,648 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 2,848 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 92,200 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 36,298 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moody Bancshares Trust Division has 80 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $190,220 activity. Zukerman Amit had sold 10,000 shares worth $756,200 on Friday, February 8. 10,000 shares were bought by Pertz Douglas A, worth $729,250.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 110,605 shares to 3.81M shares, valued at $106.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp. (NYSE:FLR) by 113,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 258,200 shares to 283,800 shares, valued at $15.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 6.99 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Management accumulated 72,204 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer Inc reported 0.01% stake. Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.35% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Quaker Cap Invs Llc reported 1.23% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Lsv Asset Management owns 4.38M shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 49,488 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Nomura reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Regions Fincl Corp invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). American has invested 0.17% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.11% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 87,750 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.56 million activity. 5,000 DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares with value of $158,350 were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES.