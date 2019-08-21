Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Lowered United Microelectronics (UMC) Position; Hahn Capital Management Trimmed Euronet Worldwide (FNF) Stake

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased Euronet Worldwide (FNF) stake by 0.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 3,900 shares as Euronet Worldwide (FNF)’s stock rose 8.45%. The Hahn Capital Management Llc holds 442,129 shares with $16.16B value, down from 446,029 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide now has $12.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 705,641 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL,: SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS (Baa3 SEN; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) stake by 40.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as United Microelectronics Corp (UMC)’s stock rose 0.46%. The Segantii Capital Management Ltd holds 498,087 shares with $941,000 value, down from 838,087 last quarter. United Microelectronics Corp now has $5.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.11. About 360,415 shares traded. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 20.73% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 09/03/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for February 2018; 09/03/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Feb Rev NT$11.91B; 09/03/2018 TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Net $117M; 25/04/2018 – UMC SEES 2Q FOUNDRY CAPACITY UTILIZATION IN MID-90% RANGE; 11/05/2018 – UMC Electronics FY Net Y1.52B Vs Net Y1.31B; 09/05/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for April 2018; 25/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS BOARD APPROVES CAPITAL BUDGET EXECUTION OF T$3.4 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.7 PCT Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – MOLECULIN TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS AT UMC SOUTHWEST CANCER CENTER

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.79M for 12.63 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased Emcor Group (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 739 shares to 66,361 valued at $30.07B in 2019Q1. It also upped Air Lease Corp. (NYSE:AL) stake by 183,343 shares and now owns 883,182 shares. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. was raised too.