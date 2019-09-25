Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Position by $38.60 Million; Kirby (KEX) Stock Rose While Slate Path Capital LP Has Increased by $42.66 Million Its Position

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 65.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 540,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.84M, up from 825,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 354,490 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 941,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 3.19 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.32M, down from 4.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.06. About 837,605 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 08/05/2018 – HSBC Credit Trader Dutch Is Said to Depart as Karboub Plans Exit; 04/04/2018 – HSBC’S NEW CEO IS SAID TO MULL MORE COUNTRY EXITS IN FRESH PLAN; 03/04/2018 – WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC WIZZ.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2300P; 21/03/2018 – HSBC: INVESTORS WEREN’T MARRIED TO ARGENTINA’S INITIAL TARGETS; 25/05/2018 – HSBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 24 (Table); 09/05/2018 – ERSTE GROUP BANK AG ERST.Vl : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 46 FROM EUR 43; 16/03/2018 – RATIONAL AG RAAG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550 EUROS FROM 545 EUROS; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms HSBC Bank Oman at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative; 21/03/2018 – KHOURY, A TOP HSBC ENERGY BANKER, WAS WORKING ON ARAMCO IPO; 20/04/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – IRENE LEE WILL BE APPOINTED AS AN ADDITIONAL MEMBER OF GROUP REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 3.82M shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $25.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% stake. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 31,436 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.04% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 51,588 shares. Syntal Cap Prtn Lc has 0.11% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Bessemer Gru owns 1,115 shares for 0% of their portfolio. J Goldman And Com Limited Partnership accumulated 128,931 shares. Arosa Capital Ltd Partnership reported 55,959 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Commerce Ltd Liability Com has 561,818 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Company owns 15,375 shares. Sequent Asset Lc has invested 0.59% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Artisan Ltd Partnership invested in 0.21% or 1.42M shares. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Glenmede Tru Na reported 3,777 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX).

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.13 million shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $218.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 3.56 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).