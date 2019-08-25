Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Dish Network (DISH) Position by $310,000 as Shares Declined; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Capital International Sarl Decreased Holding

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 2.27 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 88,895 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 98,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Urges WH to Make Security Clearance Reform a Top Priority; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 134,296 shares to 161,796 shares, valued at $29.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 258,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16.07 million activity. Ortolf Tom A had bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700 on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.