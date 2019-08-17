Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Dish Network (DISH) Holding by $310,000; Stock Declined; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Valuation Declined While Intact Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 1.38M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 37,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, down from 40,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 3.43 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 793,344 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Inc reported 35,714 shares. Burney stated it has 13,240 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, North Point Portfolio Managers Oh has 0.08% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,075 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 48,043 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,535 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 373,186 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 0.57% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Papp L Roy Associate invested in 0.27% or 11,040 shares. South State Corp reported 4,613 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Chemical Comml Bank reported 29,001 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 22,120 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 0.32% or 19,145 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Voloridge Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 86,437 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 217,700 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $44.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 546,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssr Mng Inc.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.38 million activity. $306,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by DEFRANCO JAMES on Tuesday, February 19. The insider ERGEN CHARLES W bought 500,005 shares worth $15.72M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 57,412 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Reliance Com Of Delaware stated it has 18,142 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.11% or 87,750 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 42,690 shares. Private Capital Advsrs Incorporated holds 10,200 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 69,637 were accumulated by Lpl Finance Lc. The Michigan-based World Asset has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Bessemer Group invested in 851 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 130,459 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 60 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company owns 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 1,546 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 763,809 shares. Proshare owns 40,569 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restorbio Inc by 208,184 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 5.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).