Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Wipro LTD (WIT) Position by $20.96 Million as Stock Price Rose; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holder Private Wealth Partners Lowered Its Position by $532,480

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 986.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 6.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.69 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37 million, up from 708,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 2.37M shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 25.93% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q Net $277M; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q NET INCOME 18B RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – Wipro LTD: Qlik IHL Summit 2018 2018; 03/04/2018 – India Bath & Shower Market Overview 2016-2022 with HUL Dominating Followed by ITC, Godrej, Wipro, Patanjali and RB – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO SAYS ONE OF ITS TELECOM CLIENTS FILED FOR INSOLVENCY; 27/03/2018 – WIPRO INTRODUCES TEXAS TECHNOLOGY CENTER IN PLANO; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO RECOGNIZED PROVISION FOR INSOLVENCY OF 2 CUSTOMERS; 21/05/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS WIPRO GALLAGHER SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES NETOXYGEN SAAS FOR LOAN ORIGINATION; 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 18.03 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 22.61 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 Druva Partners with Wipro to Bring Data Management-as-a-Service for Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ Suite of Offerings

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 5,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,515 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 23,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $118.71. About 603,755 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Water Hosts Project WET Workshops for Camden Educators this Summer – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why American Water Works Stock Returned 5% in May While the Market Fell 6.4% – The Motley Fool” published on June 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “American Water Works Q4 Earnings Preview: What to Watch – Motley Fool” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Utility Stocks With Years of Dividend Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “California American Water Applies for New Revenue to Fund Infrastructure and Service Improvements – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.36 million for 31.57 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,635 shares to 78,705 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).