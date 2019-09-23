Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Wipro LTD (WIT) Position by $1.21 Million; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Market Valuation Rose, Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Boosted Its Position

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 302,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.24M, up from 7.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 1.02M shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – UNITS INCLUDE WIPRO TECHNOLOGIES AUSTRIA, WIPRO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AUSTRIA, NEWLOGIC TECHNOLOGIES SARL, APPIRIO INDIA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q REV. 137.7B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS IT SERVICES SEGMENT ADDED 58 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MARCH QTR; 15/03/2018 – Activist hedge fund Elliott purchases Wipro stake; 26/04/2018 – Wipro likely to battle slow-growth phase for another year; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS AS PART OF AGREEMENT, WIPRO WILL MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT OF $55 MLN IN ENSONO’S COMBINED ENTITY; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO SEES 1Q IT SERVICES REVENUE $2.02B TO $2.07B; 07/03/2018 – Druva Partners with Wipro to Bring Data Management-as-a-Service for Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ Suite of Offerings; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q IT Services Segment Rev $2.06

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 84.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 27,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 60,084 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 32,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.3. About 8.08 million shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic EPS 65c; 05/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed King of Designer Handbag Becomes a Billionaire; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone’s International Market Centers to Merge With AmericasMart; 08/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone working on $10 bln joint bid for BHP’s U.S. shale assets -Sky News; 10/05/2018 – Blackstone Promotes New Energy Fund as Oil Prices Rise; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement With Blackstone; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy LaSalle Hotel for $3.7 bln; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone to sell remaining stake in Hilton; 20/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Wins Four 2018 Stevie Awards for Customer Service; 09/05/2018 – HFF REAL ESTATE LTD – HFF TEAM REPRESENTED SELLER BLACKSTONE, IN THE TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ulysses Limited Liability reported 0.59% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Grand Jean Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 7.08% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). First Manhattan has 14,736 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 0.14% or 92,259 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 251,085 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Burns J W And has invested 0.12% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Eulav Asset owns 200,000 shares. King Wealth reported 0.23% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bb&T holds 0.01% or 10,949 shares. Iat Reinsurance Com holds 100,000 shares. Private Trust Na owns 63,145 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset, France-based fund reported 819,452 shares. 14,645 are held by American Asset. Massachusetts Svcs Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10.20 million shares.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 48,016 shares to 110,636 shares, valued at $14.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (RDVY) by 11,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,087 shares, and cut its stake in Pacer Fds Tr.