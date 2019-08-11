Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stake by $5.24 Million as Share Value Declined; Ing Groep Nv Has Upped Its Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Holding by $3.09 Million as Shares Rose

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 131,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11 million, up from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 3.46 million shares traded or 105.38% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 22/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Former HSBC exec gets 2 years in prison for currency scam; 09/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC – COMMENCEMENT OF SHARE BUY-BACK; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: British bank HSBC to disclose 59 percent gender pay gap; 24/05/2018 – HSBC FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHARE PAYABLE ON JULY 5; 19/03/2018 – HSBC To Issue up to US$2.475 Billion Worth of Securities at 6.25%; 25/04/2018 – HSBC goes live with SWIFT’s global payments innovation service; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S SABB – A BINDING AGREEMENT IS YET TO BE ENTERED INTO BETWEEN SABB AND ALAWWAL BANK; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: HSBC has 59 percent gender pay gap, biggest among British banks; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 2444.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 617,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 642,317 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 25,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 17.43 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 20/03/2018 – Sirius Real Estate Plans to Raise GBP35 Million for Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – Diplo to Produce His Own Exclusive SiriusXM Channel; 22/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Launch “The U2 Experience” Exclusive Channel on Friday, June 1; 08/05/2018 – NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD – JASON REDMAN MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR SIRIUS XM CANADA; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM Reiterated Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 05/03/2018 – Liberty SiriusXM Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 12/03/2018 – March Madness® on SiriusXM: Listeners Get Buzzer to Buzzer Coverage of Every 2018 NCAA® Division I Men’s Basketball Champions; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals seeks UK government backing for mine; 08/05/2018 – ÅAC MICROTEC WINS FOLLOW-ON SIRIUS AVIONICS ORDER FROM JAPAN; 19/03/2018 – Sirius XM: Introductory SiriusXM All Access Subscription to Come with Purchase of Equipped Vehicles Through the 2022 Model Yr

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 2.46 million shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Liability Co New York reported 169,421 shares stake. Voya Management Limited Liability owns 483,661 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 490,791 shares. Proshare Limited accumulated 2.65M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 93,921 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 2,572 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 11,607 shares or 0% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Zimmer Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 3.01% or 44.39M shares. 2,212 are held by Shelton Capital Mgmt. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 7,444 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 293,312 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Company owns 222,987 shares. Bryn Mawr invested in 0.01% or 32,520 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 34,456 shares to 49,697 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 6,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc by 66,500 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.