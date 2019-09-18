Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake in Wipro LTD (WIT) as Share Price Declined; Sarasin & Partners Llp Position in Boston Properties (BXP) Decreased by $306,304 as Stock Declined

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 302,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.24 million, up from 7.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.705. About 253,328 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 27/03/2018 – Wipro Launches Texas Technology Center in Plano; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS EXEC SAYS “WILL HAVE SOFTNESS FOR COUPLE QTRS IN COMMUNICATION”; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO MERGE 4 UNITS WITH ITSELF; 29/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Wipro Ltd. – Announcement Under Regulation 30 (Lodr)-Press Release / Media Release; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO, TRINTECH PARTNER ON ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 21.32 BLN RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – ADDED 3 MORE ACCOUNTS OVER $75 MLN THIS QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS EXEC SAYS “CONTINUE TO SEE SOFTNESS IN CONSUMER AND TELECOM VERTICALS”; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 2,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 99,334 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.81M, down from 101,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $130.8. About 287,945 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 941,360 shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $132.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 24,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,125 shares, and cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $272.03M for 18.58 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

