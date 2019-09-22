Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake in Ctrip (CTRP) by $21.61 Million; Partners Group Holding Ag Upped Its Stag Industrial (STAG) Holding by $1.03 Million; Share Price Rose

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip (CTRP) by 1874.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 600,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 632,366 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.34M, up from 32,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 5.11M shares traded or 36.04% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55)

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) by 81.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 34,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 76,384 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, up from 42,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Stag Industrial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 659,845 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold STAG shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 109.14 million shares or 10.98% more from 98.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Ftb Advsrs invested in 427 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 361,026 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd holds 0.94% or 41,786 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 127,678 shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 21,100 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Legg Mason has 1,392 shares. Prns Group Incorporated Hldg Ag stated it has 76,384 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Moreover, Teachers And Annuity Association Of America has 0.16% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 45,581 shares. Focused Wealth reported 808 shares stake. Nordea Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 154,453 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). The Pennsylvania-based Cim Mangement has invested 0.08% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Honeywell Inc holds 0.3% or 25,450 shares.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc by 326,910 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $55.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tc Energy Corp by 12,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,891 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restorbio Inc by 235,867 shares to 714,133 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 941,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.19M shares, and cut its stake in Nio Inc.