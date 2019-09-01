Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Cut Stake in Dish Network (DISH) by $310,000 as Stock Value Declined; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Value Rose, Holder Alpine Associates Management Lowered by $1.06 Million Its Stake

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 1.49 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 4.23 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 787,800 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $147.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infrareit Inc by 323,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Serengeti Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 300,000 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.06% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc invested 2% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Piedmont Inv Advsrs stated it has 15,722 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Limited Partnership owns 500,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 12,092 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 441,800 shares. First Advisors LP accumulated 637,174 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 4.50M shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 11,987 shares. Soros Fund Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 24.82 million shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. 10,000 DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares with value of $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A. 300,000 shares were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES, worth $9.35M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews reported 10,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 2.09M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. M&T Commercial Bank holds 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 28,704 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Company reported 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.05% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Cibc Markets, New York-based fund reported 219,815 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited owns 20,020 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 57,412 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Denali Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 162,300 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 175,100 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 573,017 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 382,610 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc accumulated 30,542 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 10,032 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

