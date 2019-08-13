Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Cut Position in United Microelectronics (UMC) as Stock Rose; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position Has Upped by Dsc Advisors Lp

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $89.55. About 476,918 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.0151 during the last trading session, reaching $2.045. About 306,889 shares traded. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 20.73% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Umc Electronics 6615.T -2017/18 group results; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Rev $1.29B; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q EPS 4.8c; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q GROSS MARGIN +12.4%, EST. +13.3%; 16/05/2018 – MOLECULIN TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS AT UMC SOUTHWEST CANCER CENTER; 25/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS BOARD APPROVES CAPITAL BUDGET EXECUTION OF T$3.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Feb Rev NT$11.91B; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS APRIL SALES UP 4.07 PCT Y/Y; 30/04/2018 – SST and UMC Announce Qualification of Embedded SuperFlash® Technology on 40 nm CMOS Process; 11/05/2018 – UMC Electronics FY Net Y1.52B Vs Net Y1.31B

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90M and $544.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:DAL) by 210,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,010 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pharmaceutical distributors reportedly propose $10B opioid settlement – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmerisourceBergen Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 258,200 shares to 283,800 shares, valued at $15.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 5.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).