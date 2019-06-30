Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its United Microelectronics (UMC) Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Discovery Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $39.51 Million

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 152,201 shares traded. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 25.45% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 26/04/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$3.40B Vs NT$2.29B; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q NET INCOME NT$3.4B, EST. NT$701.6M; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS APRIL SALES UP 4.07 PCT Y/Y; 11/05/2018 – UMC Electronics FY Net Y1.52B Vs Net Y1.31B; 12/04/2018 – UMC SAYS SHARE BUYBACK WORTH T$339.04 MLN; 09/05/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for April 2018; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Rev $1.29B; 26/04/2018 – UMC Files Form 20-F for 2017 with US Securities and Exchange Commission; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Umc Electronics 6615.T -2017/18 group results; 09/03/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for February 2018

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 217,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $438.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $169.45. About 19.97M shares traded or 4.49% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 37.49 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 184,700 shares to 289,448 shares, valued at $34.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

