Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Wipro LTD (WIT) Stake By $20.96 Million; Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltdhares (TNP) Shorts Down By 13.89%

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased Wipro Ltd (WIT) stake by 986.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired 6.99M shares as Wipro Ltd (WIT)’s stock rose 2.67%. The Segantii Capital Management Ltd holds 7.69 million shares with $30.37 million value, up from 708,286 last quarter. Wipro Ltd now has $22.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 528,866 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 25.93% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 18.03 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 22.61 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CONSEQUENT TO THE SALE, CO HOLDS 11 PCT STAKE IN WIPRO AIRPORT IT; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS TO DIVEST HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES BUSINESS TO ENSONO FOR $405 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Wipro Will Make Strategic Investment of $55 Million in Ensono’s Combined Entity; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – EXPECT REVENUE FROM IT SERVICES BUSINESS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $2,015 MILLION TO $2,065 MILLION FOR JUNE QTR; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – EXPECT DIVESTMENT OF DATA CENTRE BUSINESS TRANSACTION TO COMPLETE DURING QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q IT Services Margin 14.4%; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO SAYS ONE OF ITS TELECOM CLIENTS FILED FOR INSOLVENCY; 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltdhares (NYSE:TNP) had a decrease of 13.89% in short interest. TNP’s SI was 767,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.89% from 891,200 shares previously. With 95,900 avg volume, 8 days are for Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltdhares (NYSE:TNP)’s short sellers to cover TNP’s short positions. The SI to Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltdhares’s float is 1.5%. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 80,102 shares traded. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) has declined 11.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TNP News: 12/03/2018 – Tsakos Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/03/2018 Tsakos Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 137% to 17 Days; 12/03/2018 – Tsakos Energy 4Q Rev $134.5M; 30/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces Availability of Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces New Charter for Product Tanker and Sale of Oldest VLCC; 12/03/2018 – TEN Ltd Reports Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2017 Profits and Declares Dividend of $0.05 Per Common Share

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) stake by 1.13 million shares to 1.66M valued at $13.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) stake by 340,000 shares and now owns 498,087 shares. Pivotal Software Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wipro Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wipro Limited 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wipro Limited (WIT) CEO Abidali Neemuchwala on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wipro Limited to Announce Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 on July 17, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s (NYSE:TNP) 6.0% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series C and Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Atento SA (ATTO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TEN, Ltd Announces Attractive Long-Term Charter for a Suezmax Crude Tanker – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Performing Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.