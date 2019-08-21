Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Holding; Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 35 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 34 sold and reduced their positions in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The investment managers in our database reported: 14.76 million shares, up from 14.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 26 Increased: 25 New Position: 10.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) stake by 1008.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired 258,200 shares as Bhp Group Ltd (BHP)’s stock rose 5.80%. The Segantii Capital Management Ltd holds 283,800 shares with $15.47M value, up from 25,600 last quarter. Bhp Group Ltd now has $122.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 2.28 million shares traded or 20.92% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 11/05/2018 – BHP SPENCE MINE WORKERS ACCEPT INVITATION FOR EARLY WAGE TALKS; 17/05/2018 – Australia is “mobilised” to tackle wine hold-up at China customs – minister; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 18/04/2018 – PROSECUTORS, SAMARCO TO ASK FOR 30 DAYS TO CONCLUDE PLAN, WHICH IS PART OF POSSIBLE DEAL TO END ALL SUITS RELATED TO THE DISASTER IN BRAZIL; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS CONTRACT W/ BHP ON CEMENT SUPPLY; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – BHP AND ESCONDIDA UNION END ANTICIPATED TALKS WITH NO ACCORD; 15/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L CEO MACKENZIE SAYS CO IS MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EXIT FROM ITS ONSHORE US BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – BHP’S SPENCE UNION WEIGHS COMPANY’S EARLY WAGE TALKS INVITATION; 06/04/2018 – BHP MINERALS AMERICAS UNIT HEAD MALCHUK SPEAKING IN CHILE

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 74,281 shares traded. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund for 103,600 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.62 million shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Q Global Advisors Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 95,646 shares. The Illinois-based Coe Capital Management Llc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 564,149 shares.