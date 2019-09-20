Segantii Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Position in Dish Network (DISH) by $945,250; As W R Berkley (WRB) Valuation Rose, Eagle Capital Management Increased Its Position by $1.80 Million

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 24,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 35,125 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.39. About 1.54M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in W R Berkley Corp (WRB) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 27,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 83,812 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53 million, up from 56,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in W R Berkley Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.59. About 429,564 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $348,700 was bought by Ortolf Tom A. Shares for $15.72M were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 992,659 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $73.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc by 88,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 453,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $299.57 million for 14.09 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 334,980 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 1,308 shares stake. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% or 89,407 shares. New South Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 1.85 million shares. Westpac Bk, a Australia-based fund reported 13,913 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Adage Partners Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 130,239 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsrs accumulated 622 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.71 million were reported by Gabelli Funds Limited. New York-based State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc holds 2.14 million shares. Rockshelter Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 100,044 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 36,605 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Limited Com.