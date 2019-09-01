Segantii Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Position in Dish Network (DISH) as Share Price Declined; Woodmont Investment Counsel Lowered Holding in Southern Co (SO) by $727,464

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 92,301 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 106,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 7.43 million shares traded or 62.66% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 1.49 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.36 million shares. Hong Kong-based Segantii Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.22% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Fmr owns 2.00M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 107,875 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Com reported 1.30 million shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 24,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loews stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.59% or 2.44M shares in its portfolio. 2.09M are owned by Barclays Plc. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 80,593 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 372,132 shares. Moreover, Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp has 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 30,571 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 15,665 shares. Gideon Advsr stated it has 19,037 shares.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Democratic presidential candidates urge delay of Sprint/T-Mobile merger, more public comment time – Kansas City Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Movers: KSS, DISH – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dish Network (DISH) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Dish Network (DISH) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EchoStar sets details of BSS spinoff to Dish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. ERGEN CHARLES W had bought 500,005 shares worth $15.72 million. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 6.99M shares to 7.69M shares, valued at $30.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 5.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southern to sell equity units in public offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s why Sogou Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SOGO) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.