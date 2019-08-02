Segantii Capital Management LTD Decreased Holding in United Microelectronics (UMC) by $340,000; Tjx Cos (TJX) Position Increased by Community Trust & Investment Co

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 75,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 151,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 75,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 2.07M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.045. About 395,157 shares traded. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 20.73% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 09/05/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for April 2018; 09/03/2018 TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 11/05/2018 – UMC Electronics FY Net Y1.52B Vs Net Y1.31B; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q EPS 4.8c; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.7 PCT Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Rev $1.29B; 25/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS BOARD APPROVES CAPITAL BUDGET EXECUTION OF T$3.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – UMC Files Form 20-F for 2017 with US Securities and Exchange Commission; 09/03/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Feb Rev NT$11.91B; 26/04/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$3.40B Vs NT$2.29B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Cap Mngmt invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 61,352 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 28 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico-based Hanseatic Management has invested 0.96% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cypress Capital Group reported 181,496 shares. Dudley & Shanley Inc invested 6.29% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). New York-based Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jefferies Grp Lc stated it has 84,263 shares. Old Natl Comml Bank In reported 336,139 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 258,503 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 29,914 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 626 shares. Moreover, Bainco Investors has 1.46% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 168,774 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 659,580 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,022 shares to 358,303 shares, valued at $22.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,191 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc Com.