Segantii Capital Management LTD Decreased Dish Network (DISH) Position; Twin Disc (TWIN)’s Sentiment Is 1.63

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased Dish Network Corp (DISH) stake by 14.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as Dish Network Corp (DISH)’s stock rose 20.89%. The Segantii Capital Management Ltd holds 60,000 shares with $1.90 million value, down from 70,000 last quarter. Dish Network Corp now has $18.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 1.51M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL

Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 31 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 19 sold and decreased their holdings in Twin Disc Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 7.43 million shares, up from 7.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Twin Disc Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 16 Increased: 22 New Position: 9.

Analysts await Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 47.62% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TWIN’s profit will be $4.32M for 10.87 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Twin Disc, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 12,900 shares traded. Twin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN) has declined 46.77% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TWIN News: 07/05/2018 – TWIN DISC INC – SIX-MONTH BACKLOG AT MARCH 30, 2018, WAS $116.3 MLN COMPARED TO $46.4 MLN AT JUNE 30, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 26/04/2018 – Twin Disc Celebrates 100 Years of Making Horsepower Work; 24/04/2018 – Twin Disc to Attend 50th Offshore Technology Conference; 19/04/2018 DJ Twin Disc incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWIN); 27/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.23% STAKE IN TWIN DISC INCORPORATED; 07/05/2018 – Twin Disc 3Q EPS 37c

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $187.96 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Manufacturing and Distribution. It has a 10.32 P/E ratio. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Twin Disc, Incorporated for 367,584 shares. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd owns 100,000 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 1.1% invested in the company for 242,975 shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 0.85% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 482,554 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.29 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $588,800 was bought by DEFRANCO JAMES. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39 million for 15.32 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 26,723 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 2,051 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 21,470 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 44,111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). British Columbia Invest Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Mad River Investors reported 27,812 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 10,200 were accumulated by Private Advsr. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.59% or 2.44 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Llc invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability reported 3.02 million shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 66,202 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability owns 91,265 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. DISH Network has $48 highest and $33 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 1.66% above currents $39.84 stock price. DISH Network had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, March 4.