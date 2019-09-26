Segantii Capital Management LTD Decreased Dish Network (DISH) Position by $945,250; Share Price Declined; Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Trimmed Stake

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 24,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 35,125 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 16,511 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 43,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 1.67M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.60 million, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 24,742 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. Ortolf Tom A bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700. 300,000 shares were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES, worth $9.35 million on Friday, August 23.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.64 million for 14.27 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zai Lab Ltd by 885,888 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $114.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) by 135,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 11,600 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 38,943 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Cibc Asset Management accumulated 29,885 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Com accumulated 86,186 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 896 shares. Aqr Limited Com reported 290,823 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech reported 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 784 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 140,141 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 2.00 million shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation reported 255,352 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The New York-based Millennium Management has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Beese Fulmer Mngmt reported 94,830 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 49,167 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.13 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 215,400 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Com holds 250,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Eagle Inv Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1.83M shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd reported 23,561 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Nbw Capital Lc accumulated 451,596 shares. Invesco Ltd has 21.01 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 32,169 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 21,354 shares. 158,950 were reported by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.02% or 323,900 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Company invested in 0.08% or 405,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1.05 million shares.

