Segantii Capital Management LTD Cut Its Stake in Dish Network (DISH) as Market Valuation Rose; As Fortinet Com (FTNT) Share Value Declined, Dorsey Wright & Associates Upped by $708,737 Its Position

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (FTNT) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 16,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Fortinet Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 878,780 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 1.78M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 131,022 shares to 4.13M shares, valued at $168.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 6.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Restorbio Inc.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dish Might Save the T-Mobile-Sprint Merger – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DISH Network Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dish open to merging satellite TV business with AT&T’s DirecTV – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: KSS, DISH – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DISH Network (DISH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39 million for 14.77 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since December 31, 2018, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $4.00 million activity. Shares for $700,350 were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES on Monday, January 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 106,842 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Lc reported 399,226 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.01M shares. Tig owns 14,477 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Creative Planning has 128,453 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Jefferies Gru holds 0.13% or 41,506 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Company holds 0.01% or 169,696 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 52,731 shares. 44,638 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 1,546 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 52,891 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Com accumulated 83 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 23.47M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet’s (FTNT) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy on Simmering US-Iran Tensions – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fortinet +4% on upside FY outlook – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is It Time to Buy the Dip in Fortinet After a Solid Q1? – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet Offers Integrated Security for Business Branches – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.