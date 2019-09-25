Segantii Capital Management LTD Cut Dish Network (DISH) Position By $945,250; Sanmina-sci USA (SANM) Has 1.44 Sentiment

Sanmina-sci USA Inc (SANM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.73, from 2.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 114 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 79 cut down and sold their stock positions in Sanmina-sci USA Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 63.59 million shares, up from 62.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sanmina-sci USA Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 58 Increased: 81 New Position: 33.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased Dish Network Corp (DISH) stake by 41.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 24,875 shares as Dish Network Corp (DISH)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Segantii Capital Management Ltd holds 35,125 shares with $1.35 million value, down from 60,000 last quarter. Dish Network Corp now has $17.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 1.59M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH

Among 2 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. DISH Network has $4400 highest and $3100 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 8.29% above currents $34.63 stock price. DISH Network had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Monday, August 26 to “Strong Buy” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $3100 target in Monday, July 29 report.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. $9.35M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by DEFRANCO JAMES. $15.72M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Inc holds 59,358 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability reported 1.53% stake. Gamco Et Al holds 2.34M shares. Adage Cap Prns Gru invested in 130,239 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.03% or 284,373 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 29.59M shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 225,299 shares. Commerce National Bank accumulated 0% or 5,832 shares. One Trading LP has invested 0.04% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 2,051 shares. 107,600 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Lc holds 0% or 12,576 shares.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.67M for 14.19 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) stake by 302,759 shares to 8.00 million valued at $34.24 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) stake by 3.56 million shares and now owns 4.21M shares. Ishares Tr (Put) was raised too.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. The firm offers product design and engineering solutions comprising concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It has a 18.35 P/E ratio. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, and cable assemblies; and mechanical systems, including enclosures, precision machining, and plastic injection molding; non-volatile DIMMs, solid state drives, and DRAM solutions; defense and aerospace products; storage products; and optical and radio frequency modules.

Analysts await Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SANM’s profit will be $45.93 million for 12.02 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Sanmina Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.59% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 268,102 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (SANM) has risen 9.29% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 08/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 8 / 2018 – () Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Shareholders Vote in Favor of Board Nominees by Wide Margi; 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 08/03/2018 – In Nonbinding Vote, Sanmina Shareholders Vote Against Disclosed Compensation for Named Executive Officer; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Plans Annual ‘Say-on-Pay’ Vote; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better than anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q EPS 34c-EPS 42c; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time

Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation for 930,187 shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 93,045 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.94% invested in the company for 351,610 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 1.79% in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, a California-based fund reported 666,625 shares.