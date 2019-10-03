Segantii Capital Management LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Ctrip (CTRP); Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Holder Axa Lowered Holding as Valuation Declined

Axa decreased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 77,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The institutional investor held 313,038 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.92M, down from 390,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.66. About 350,659 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip (CTRP) by 1874.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 600,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 632,366 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.34 million, up from 32,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 3.56 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 85.06 million shares or 2.98% more from 82.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 45,035 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). 798,613 were reported by Principal Finance Grp. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 206,944 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,700 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 6,725 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 138,990 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% or 84,572 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 60 shares or 0% of the stock. The Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Hbk LP owns 28,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 3,982 shares. Putnam Lc has 401,718 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 721,767 shares. 240,980 were reported by American Century Cos.

Axa, which manages about $25.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 89,300 shares to 198,712 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Analysts await Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BLMN’s profit will be $9.55M for 42.41 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Bloomin' Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.44% negative EPS growth.

