Segantii Capital Management LTD Continues to Hold Position in Wipro LTD (WIT); Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Holder Sector Gamma As Decreased Position by $3.33 Million as Market Value Declined

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 48.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 83,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The institutional investor held 88,076 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 171,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.09. About 220,544 shares traded or 16.57% up from the average. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 22/05/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories posts surprise fall in profit amid US pricing pressure; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF LEVOCETIRIZINE DIHYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS USP, 5 MG IN U.S. MARKET; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA FOR CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 24/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – GETS ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION REPORT FROM US FDA FOR API MIRFIELD PLANT, UK; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 02/04/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and its U.S. subsidiary Promius Pharma announce the filing of an NDA for its migraine candidate; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S:OBSERVATIONS RELATED TO UNIT MAINTENANCE, PROCEDURES; 09/04/2018 – Mezzion Wins Appellate Jurisdiction Fight Against Dr. Reddy’s; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 986.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 6.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 7.69M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37 million, up from 708,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 2.00 million shares traded or 23.90% up from the average. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Transition 8 Data Centers and Over 900 Employees of Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS WIPRO AIRPORT IT WILL CONTINUE TO OUTSOURCE IT SERVICES OF INDIRA GANDHI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, NEW DELHI TO WIPRO; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL IT SERVICES SEGMENT REVENUE 134.12 BLN RUPEES VS 134.02 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS WIPRO GALLAGHER SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES NETOXYGEN SAAS FOR LOAN ORIGINATION; 27/03/2018 – WIPRO INTRODUCES TEXAS TECHNOLOGY CENTER IN PLANO; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q REV. 137.7B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Wipro Sees Divestiture of Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono to Complete After 1; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO AGREES TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS FOR $405M; 07/03/2018 – Druva Partners with Wipro to Bring Data Management-as-a-Service for Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ Suite of Offerings

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc by 66,500 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.