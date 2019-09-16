Segantii Capital Management LTD Boosted Kt (KT) Holding by $42.76 Million as Stock Value Declined; Bard Associates Cut Willdan Group (WLDN) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $444.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 14,622 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 552.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 3.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 4.21 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.14M, up from 645,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 341,611 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold KT shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 140.95 million shares or 0.07% more from 140.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of America De has 190,635 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Foyston Gordon And Payne reported 112,397 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 348,400 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 87,179 shares. Boston Prns, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.63 million shares. 782,568 were accumulated by Amg National Trust Natl Bank. Segantii Cap Mgmt reported 4.61% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 408,125 shares. Mittleman Brothers Lc holds 1.39 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% or 963,045 shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Assetmark has 659,727 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 92,096 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Ameriprise Fin has 28,953 shares.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 24,875 shares to 35,125 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 49,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.75M for 16.48 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.