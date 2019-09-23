Segantii Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Wipro LTD (WIT) Stake; First Hawaiian Bank Increases Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,344 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 4,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $219.66. About 1.99M shares traded or 70.66% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 302,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.24M, up from 7.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 1.50M shares traded or 15.60% up from the average. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR IT SERVICES MARGIN WAS 14.4 PCT; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS EXEC SAYS “WILL HAVE SOFTNESS FOR COUPLE QTRS IN COMMUNICATION”; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO SAYS ONE OF ITS TELECOM CLIENTS FILED FOR INSOLVENCY; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 137.69 BLN RUPEES VS 139.88 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – UNITS INCLUDE WIPRO TECHNOLOGIES AUSTRIA, WIPRO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AUSTRIA, NEWLOGIC TECHNOLOGIES SARL, APPIRIO INDIA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 18.03 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 22.61 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO – ESTIMATED THAT IMPACT OF INSOLVENCY PETITION FILED BY A TELECOM SERVICE PROVIDER CLIENT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON BOTH REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to WIPRO on May 22 for “System and method for coalescing and representing knowledge as; 05/04/2018 – WIPRO TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS APRIL 25; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO REVISE 1Q OUTLOOK BASED ON ACTUAL DEAL CLOSING DATE

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Koa Accel Launches as New Type of Medical Device Accelerator, Embedding Expert, Invested Teams to Drive Innovations Forward, Faster, to Reduce Investor Risk – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Good Stocks to Consider Ahead of Fall 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emc Corp (NYSE:VMW) by 3,665 shares to 4,405 shares, valued at $737,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,316 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wipro positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: ACN) Announces Expansion of Google Cloud Partnership Into Indonesia, Wipro (NYSE: WIT) Named AI Leader – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sell These Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wipro, Industrie 4.0 Maturity Center Ink Strategic Partnership – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nio Inc by 1.35 million shares to 2.85M shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 259,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,510 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).