Segantii Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Wipro LTD (WIT) Position; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Declined, Keybank National Association Lowered Position by $1.74 Million

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 986.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 6.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 7.69M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37 million, up from 708,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 695,485 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to WIPRO on May 22 for “System and method for coalescing and representing knowledge as; 30/04/2018 – Wipro Expands Science Education Fellowship Program for US School Teachers; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO-TO SEE IMPACT ON PROFITABILITY AT NET INCOME LEVEL OF 65-75 BASIS POINTS OF CONSOL REV FOR MARCH QTR 2018 DUE TO BANKRUPTCY FILED BY CLIENT; 07/03/2018 Druva Partners with Wipro to Bring Data Management-as-a-Service for Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ Suite of Offerings; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q NET INCOME 18B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q TOTAL COSTS 120.4B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS FOR $405M; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Wipro Infrastructure forays into automation solution business – Mint; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – EXPECT DIVESTMENT OF DATA CENTRE BUSINESS TRANSACTION TO COMPLETE DURING QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q OTHER INCOME 5.36B RUPEES

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 41,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 448,170 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.91 million, down from 489,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $41.12. About 6.86 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 09/04/2018 – U.S. Equity Offerings Down 8.1% This Year, Morgan Stanley Leads; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Francesca’s; 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Introduces New Tool Kit to Maximize Alignment of an Organization’s Resources to Its Mission; 09/05/2018 – CSR Target Cut 5% to A$4.75/Share by Morgan Stanley; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – BUY-BACK DOES NOT REQUIRE SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AS IT WILL BE WITHIN 10/12 LIMIT PERMITTED BY CORPORATIONS ACT; 24/04/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN: MORGAN STANLEY STAKE FELL TO 3.88% APR 17; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.06B for 8.43 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,720 shares to 37,445 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 40,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 340,000 shares to 498,087 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackline Inc by 66,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.