Segantii Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $24.44 Million as Shares Declined; As Ansys (ANSS) Market Value Rose, North Point Portfolio Managers Cut by $499,590 Its Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 121,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, down from 123,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $210.71. About 536,331 shares traded or 26.68% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 488.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 134,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 161,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 1.13M shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $13.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,874 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co. Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 7,019 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.07% or 97,149 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.1% or 65,215 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.06% stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 62,490 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company holds 11,951 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% or 9 shares. Dock Street Asset has 3.98% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 63,749 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 40,239 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 83,913 shares. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware accumulated 1,211 shares. 125,947 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Webster Bancorp N A has 54 shares for 0% of their portfolio.