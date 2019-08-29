Segantii Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Stake by $13.94 Million; Argan (AGX) Holding Held by Shaker Investments Llc

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 1008.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 258,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 283,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47M, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.25. About 455,268 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 27/03/2018 – Mexico’s Pemex to operate two shallow water projects with partners; 20/03/2018 – BHP SEES STRUCTURAL CHANGES IN ORE MARKET AFTER MILL REFORMS; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR CONTINUATION OF SUPPLY OF CEMENT AND LIME TO BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 29/05/2018 – BHP SAYS BMA JV TO SELL COAL MINE TO SOJITZ CORP. FOR A$100M; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3rd-quarter iron ore output up 8 pct, cuts forecast; 20/03/2018 – CHINA BELT,ROAD POLICY MAY LEAD TO $1.3T IN STEEL DEMAND: BHP; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexican offshore Trion project partners weigh floating oil facility; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO says looking at oil investments that can pay back before 2030; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY IRON ORE MINED (100% BASIS) 67 MT VS 62 MT A YEAR AGO; 23/03/2018 – Trump’s tariffs ‘regrettable,’ says BHP Billiton chief

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 174.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 35,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 55,455 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $620.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 11,223 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,922 shares to 10,540 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 20,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,880 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

