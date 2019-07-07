Segantii Capital Management LTD Boosted Holding in Wipro LTD (WIT); Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Stock Declined While Eii Capital Management Cut Position by $327,019

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 2,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,696 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 22,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $130.93. About 214,816 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 10.80% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 986.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 6.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.69 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37 million, up from 708,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 1.24 million shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 25.93% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 31/05/2018 – WIPRO INFRASTRUCTURE ENGINEERING FORAYS INTO INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION SPACE; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Wipro Consumer Care scouts for acquisitions in developing countries – Mint; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES IN HEALTH INSURANCE SPACE, ERP IMPLEMENTATION SERVICES ARE NOT PART OF DIVESTMENT; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 137.69 BLN RUPEES VS 139.88 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Wipro Will Make Strategic Investment of $55 Million in Ensono’s Combined Entity; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – CO, ENSONO SIGNED LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY ADDRESS HYBRID IT REQUIREMENTS OF WIPRO; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO -PARTNER WITH TRINTECH TO DELIVER RISK INTELLIGENT ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS TO ENTERPRISE FINANCE FUNCTIONS; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO SEES IMPACT ON REV, PROFIT ON CLIENT’S INSOLVENCY PROCESS; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO -APPROVES SCHEME OF AMALGAMATION AMONG FOUR UNITS WITH WIPRO LIMITED

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 1.13 million shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $13.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackline Inc by 66,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 1.94% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.55 per share. FRT’s profit will be $115.69M for 20.72 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.28% EPS growth.