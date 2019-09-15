Segantii Capital Management LTD Boosted By $1.21 Million Its Wipro LTD (WIT) Stake; On Deck Capital, Inc. (ONDK) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. On Deck Capital has $4.2500 highest and $3.5000 lowest target. $3.88’s average target is 6.30% above currents $3.65 stock price. On Deck Capital had 5 analyst reports since March 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was upgraded by BTIG Research. See On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $4.0000 New Target: $3.5000 Upgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $4.2500 Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

24/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased Wipro Ltd (WIT) stake by 3.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired 302,759 shares as Wipro Ltd (WIT)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Segantii Capital Management Ltd holds 8.00 million shares with $34.24M value, up from 7.69 million last quarter. Wipro Ltd now has $20.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 870,688 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 09/04/2018 – WIPRO – ESTIMATED THAT IMPACT OF INSOLVENCY PETITION FILED BY A TELECOM SERVICE PROVIDER CLIENT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON BOTH REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO SAYS ONE OF ITS TELECOM CLIENTS FILED FOR INSOLVENCY; 05/04/2018 – WIPRO TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS APRIL 25; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – ADDED 3 MORE ACCOUNTS OVER $75 MLN THIS QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q NET INCOME 18B RUPEES, EST. 21.27B; 25/04/2018 – Wipro Sees 1Q IT Services Rev in the Range of $2.02B to $2.07B; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO REVISE 1Q OUTLOOK BASED ON ACTUAL DEAL CLOSING DATE; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS EXEC SAYS “CONTINUE TO SEE SOFTNESS IN CONSUMER AND TELECOM VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO SEES 1Q IT SERVICES REVENUE $2.02B TO $2.07B; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO INVEST $55M IN ENSONO’S COMBINED COMPANY

On Deck Capital, Inc. operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company has market cap of $278.50 million. It offers term loans and lines of credit. It has a 8.53 P/E ratio.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) stake by 24,875 shares to 35,125 valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tencent Music Entmt Group stake by 1.28M shares and now owns 3.74M shares. Pinduoduo Inc was reduced too.