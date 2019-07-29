Segantii Capital Management LTD Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake By $24.44 Million; MICHELIN CIE GEN DES ESTB CL B ORDINARY (MGDDF) Shorts Increased By 85.19%

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 488.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired 134,296 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Segantii Capital Management Ltd holds 161,796 shares with $29.52 million value, up from 27,500 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $465.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV

MICHELIN CIE GEN DES ESTB CL B ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) had an increase of 85.19% in short interest. MGDDF’s SI was 35,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 85.19% from 18,900 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 117 days are for MICHELIN CIE GEN DES ESTB CL B ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)’s short sellers to cover MGDDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $114.85. About 348 shares traded. Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ã‰tablissements Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ã‰tablissements Michelin makes, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.05 billion. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles. It has a 10.16 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products primarily under the BFGoodrich, KLEBER, UNIROYAL, TIGAR, KORMORAN, RIKEN, TAURUS, SIAMTYRE, and WARRIOR brand names.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.60’s average target is 25.66% above currents $178.74 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of BABA in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $195 target in Friday, March 29 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $196 target.