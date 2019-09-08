Segantii Capital Management LTD Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $24.44 Million; Stock Declined; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Lowered Its Yum Brands (YUM) Stake by $8.01 Million; Stock Rose

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 488.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 134,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 161,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 80,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 386,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60M, down from 467,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $119.21. About 1.19 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $285.69M for 31.37 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 36,749 shares to 328,185 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 78,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & accumulated 9,854 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 17,667 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 8,120 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Bp Pcl has invested 0.17% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.03% or 17,914 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Motco reported 468 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has 184,027 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bar Harbor Tru stated it has 3,410 shares. Carret Asset Limited Company holds 3,070 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Caprock Gru reported 4,820 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Menta Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Td Asset Management reported 1.05M shares. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust Com has invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). First Personal owns 1,270 shares.

