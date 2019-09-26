Segall Bryant & Hamill Lifted By $695,016 Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding; Weitz Investment Management Has Cut Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 15.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc acquired 2,758 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 21,119 shares with $5.33 million value, up from 18,361 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $67.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $250.54. About 1.04M shares traded or 5.93% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) stake by 2.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 2,100 shares as Transdigm Group Inc (TDG)’s stock rose 1.64%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 82,445 shares with $39.89M value, down from 84,545 last quarter. Transdigm Group Inc now has $28.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $530.66. About 163,472 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 106,976 shares to 399,298 valued at $55.63 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) stake by 4,868 shares and now owns 7,706 shares. New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 31,683 are owned by Kings Point Capital. 140,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Lpl Fincl Limited Com reported 48,683 shares stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Incorporated has 18,544 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw stated it has 1,438 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg has 0.27% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 131,225 shares. 1,272 are held by Aspiriant Ltd. First Bancshares holds 1,268 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 2.25M shares. The Colorado-based Peak Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 3.35% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Somerset Tru has 12,177 shares. 14,279 were reported by Covington Management. Andra Ap reported 10,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Patten And Patten Inc Tn reported 0.04% stake. Linscomb & Williams stated it has 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 9.36% above currents $250.54 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 6.

Among 5 analysts covering TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. TransDigm Gr has $57000 highest and $68 lowest target. $445.60’s average target is -16.03% below currents $530.66 stock price. TransDigm Gr had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $52000 target in Tuesday, June 4 report. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. SunTrust maintained the shares of TDG in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, May 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 9,100 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Haverford Com holds 1,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 21,429 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 164,902 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Ghp Inv Advisors has 0.03% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia owns 8,610 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 17 are owned by Covington Cap Management. Moreover, Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited has 0.08% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 289,035 shares. Sarl has 18,668 shares. Cutter Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 874 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 7,786 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated holds 0.08% or 40,879 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 100,313 shares.

