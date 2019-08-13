Segall Bryant & Hamill Lowered Its Primoris Svcs (PRIM) Position by $1.39 Million; Waste Management (WM) Holder Advisors Preferred Lowered Holding by $821,219

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 69,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.19% . The hedge fund held 807,706 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 877,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Primoris Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 31,221 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES 1Q EPS 1C, EST. 3C; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP PRIM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.50 TO $1.70; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on @amazon drives traffic to @Chicos boutiques, says CEO; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – DEAL UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH COMPANIES, IS NOT SUBJECT TO FINANCING CONDITION; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation To Acquire Willbros Group, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Transaction Benefits to Include Revenue of About $660M for First 12 Months After Closing; 22/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Award Valued at $40 Million; 02/04/2018 – markets have a way of correcting abhorrent financial behavior, whether it’s big banks engaging in risky investing, countries borrowing well beyond their means, or presidents engaging in dopey trade wars and mindlessly attacking a private company (aka @amazon); 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Expects Addition of Approximately $400 Million to Total Backlog

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $119.09. About 654,286 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 30,224 shares to 43,207 shares, valued at $16.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 7,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Heavy Civil Award Valued Over $13 Million – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Primoris Services Corporation Completes Acquisition of Willbros Group – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Planned Transition – GlobeNewswire” published on October 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Site Development Project Value Over $20 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PRIM shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.60 million shares or 1.74% more from 35.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 63,035 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. 15,779 were accumulated by Sei Investments Co. State Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.03% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Tn invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 0% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 6,417 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 28,074 shares. 726 are held by Ftb Advisors Inc. 12,890 were accumulated by Trexquant Lp. Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Sg Americas Lc accumulated 5,419 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited owns 2.31 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pier Cap Ltd has 1.12% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corporate Bond Etf by 68,020 shares to 239,720 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Mid (IWP) by 214,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Russell 1000 Value E (IWD).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Waste Management Scoops Up 5% Revenue Growth – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.