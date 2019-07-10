Segall Bryant & Hamill Raised Its Vf (VFC) Position; Visa Inc. (V) Had 7 Bullish Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Visa had 14 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $176 target. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. Jefferies maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $177 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Stephens. See Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) latest ratings:

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased Vf Corporation (VFC) stake by 5.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc acquired 23,784 shares as Vf Corporation (VFC)’s stock rose 4.88%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 482,744 shares with $41.96 million value, up from 458,960 last quarter. Vf Corporation now has $34.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.78. About 590,684 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. RICHEY ELLEN sold 81,005 shares worth $11.34M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold Visa Inc. shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 1.72% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 117,571 shares. 1,870 were accumulated by Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Corp. Nomura Asset Management Company reported 0.51% stake. Cwh Capital Management invested in 5,817 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp invested in 17.78M shares. Joel Isaacson And Lc owns 3,777 shares. St Johns Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 180 shares. Conning Incorporated owns 35,262 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18,750 shares. Credit Capital Investments Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,000 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,700 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company stated it has 47,853 shares. Night Owl Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 202,848 shares. Hsbc Public Limited owns 1.52M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 2.54 million were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $401.86 billion. The firm facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It has a 37 P/E ratio. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

The stock increased 0.75% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $179.06. About 3.16 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 36,523 shares to 235,660 valued at $21.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tivo Corp stake by 437,474 shares and now owns 1.89M shares. Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) was reduced too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. MEAGHER LAURA C sold $759,462 worth of stock. The insider Holtz Curtis A. sold 24,926 shares worth $2.14M. 12,552 shares valued at $1.04 million were sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN on Monday, January 28.

