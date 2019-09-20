Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Boosted Its Mdc Holdings (MDC) Holding by $2.07 Million; Valuation Rose; Shannon River Fund Management Has Raised Its Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Position by $625,600 as Share Value Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc (MDC) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 64,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 414,832 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.60M, up from 350,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Mdc Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 523,779 shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC)

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 18,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 225,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, up from 206,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 34,000 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 6,685 shares to 18,015 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) by 9,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,656 shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc Com (NYSE:ENV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.04, from 2.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 45.29 million shares or 0.96% more from 44.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Raymond James & Associate stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 30,195 shares. Walthausen Communications Ltd Liability Co accumulated 224,278 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Everence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.09% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Bankshares Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 338,414 shares. Botty Ltd Liability Co has 0.16% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Moreover, C M Bidwell & Assoc Limited has 0.09% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 2,735 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,224 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 7,680 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 343,921 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt owns 134,204 shares. Brandes Investment Prtn Lp accumulated 0.17% or 234,370 shares. Millennium Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

