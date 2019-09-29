Segall Bryant & Hamill Stake in Sun Cmntys (SUI) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Tensile Capital Management Has Lifted Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding by $1.38 Million

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 3,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 20,032 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, down from 23,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $148.28. About 362,925 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.51 million, up from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 19.24M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA) by 12,237 shares to 395,394 shares, valued at $61.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc Cl A by 698,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $763.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11,000 shares to 100,087 shares, valued at $50.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CCK) by 68,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869,362 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Capital Inc.